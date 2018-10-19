TV film fare -- week of Oct. 28, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Oct. 28. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Oct. 28, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Clear and Present Danger" (1994). Classy political thriller in which a top CIA official (Harrison Ford) discovers that he is being set up to take the blame when the president (Donald Moffat) approves an illegal covert military operation (under Willem Dafoe) against a Colombian drug cartel. Director Phillip Noyce balances a dense plot with rich characterizations, lean performances, taut editing and intriguing moral ambiguities for a crackling good tale of suspense. Intermittent intense violence and an instance of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, Oct. 31, 10:03 p.m.-12:01 a.m. EDT (Lifetime) "Maid in Manhattan" (2002). Agreeable if formulaic romantic comedy in which a charming politician (Ralph Fiennes) mistakes a hotel maid (Jennifer Lopez) for a wealthy guest. Appealing performances from the main and supporting cast help director Wayne Wang's familiar comedy of errors go down easily enough despite an autopilot resolution, along the way touching on issues of class and opportunity. An implied sexual encounter, occasional profanity and crude expressions, and some sexual references. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Nov. 3, 1:45-3:45 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "The Usual Suspects" (1995). Gritty crime tale told in flashback to a hard-nosed cop (Chazz Palminteri) by the surviving member (Kevin Spacey) of a motley band of thieves (including Gabriel Byrne and Stephen Baldwin) who pull off a heist with far-reaching consequences. Director Bryan Singer builds a moody story of shifting identities and diabolical deceit from a bewildering plot and taut ensemble performances. Recurring stylized violence and much rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.

