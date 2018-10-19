TV program notes -- week of Oct. 28, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Oct. 28 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Oct. 28, 4:30-7:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "The Synod on Youth: Closing Mass." Concluding liturgy of the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on the theme of "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment." The Mass will re-air noon-3 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Oct. 31, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Sinking Cities." First episode of a four-part miniseries looking at how coastal cities are dealing with the rising water levels and super storms being caused by global warming. This episode, "New York," examines how Gotham might defend itself against these effects. The series continues Wednesdays through Nov. 21, 10-11 p.m. EST each night (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, Nov. 1, noon-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of All Saints." Live broadcast from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington of the eucharistic liturgy for the feast of All Saints (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Nov. 2, 9-11 p.m. EDT (History) "Watergate." First two back-to-back episodes of a six-hour series, directed by Charles Ferguson, chronicling the 1972 Watergate break-in, its cover-up and the eventual downfall of President Richard Nixon. This installment, "The Burglary," recounts how attacks from the media and the anti-war movement goaded Nixon to take extreme measures to secure his re-election. The miniseries continues Saturday, Nov. 3, 9-11 p.m. EDT and concludes Sunday, Nov. 4, 9-11 p.m. EST.



Friday, Nov. 2, 9-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "An American in Paris: The Musical." This episode of the series "Great Performances" showcases a 2017 London production of the successful stage adaptation of the eponymous 1951 film (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.