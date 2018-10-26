TV film fare -- week of Nov. 4, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Nov. 4. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Nov. 4, 12:49-4:19 p.m. EST (AMC) "The Dark Knight" (2008). Tumultuous, technically dazzling -- if overlong and excessively complex -- sequel to "Batman Begins" as the chiropteran crusader (Christian Bale) is challenged by the anarchic Joker (Heath Ledger) to reveal his true identity or else scores will die, while a romantic rival for his ex-girlfriend's (Maggie Gyllenhaal) affections -- the upstanding district attorney (Aaron Eckhart), working in tandem with the city's crime unit chief (Gary Oldman) -- strives to bring integrity to corrupt Gotham. Ledger is electrifying in his last completed performance, while director and co-writer Christopher Nolan brings consummate polish to the creation of a chaotic and brutal milieu, albeit one relieved by underlying decency. Bloodless but intense action violence including shootings, explosions and vehicular mayhem, but virtually no objectionable language or sexual elements. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, Nov. 6, 6-8 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Quantum of Solace" (2008). Rapid-fire spy thriller in which iconic British intelligence agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) battles a seemingly respectable businessman (Mathieu Amalric) intent on monopolizing worldwide natural resources. Bond is aided by the executive's girlfriend (Olga Kurylenko) but hampered at times by his own boss (Judi Dench). Director Marc Forster's globe-trotting addition to the franchise features more chases and gunfights than real drama, though a high level of violence and Bond's sexual pleasure-seeking are somewhat offset by a story line contrasting vengeance with forgiveness. Strong action violence, a nongraphic scene of rape, brief graphic nonmarital sexual activity, partial upper female and rear nudity, occasional crude and crass language, a couple of uses of profanity, a few sexual references. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7:12-9 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Field of Dreams" (1989). When an Iowa farmer (Kevin Costner) begins hearing voices, he and his supportive wife (Amy Madigan) use the family savings to turn a cornfield into a baseball field, whereupon the spirits of Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and others appear to play ball, with their visions and voices enabling a reconciliation between the farmer and his deceased father. Adapted by director Phil Alden Robinson from W.P. Kinsella's novel, it's filled with happy, confounding surprises that some may dismiss as heavy-handed fantasy, though others will be refreshed by its positive point of view, wonderful mystical characters, love of baseball lore and respect for those who follow their dreams. Minor rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Wednesday, Nov. 7, 8-10:30 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Agony and the Ecstasy" (1965). Adapted from Irving Stone's historical novel about Michelangelo and the Renaissance papacy, the lavish production depicts the clash between two strong-willed individuals as the artist (Charlton Heston) struggles to create the Sistine Chapel's frescoed ceilings while being badgered by Pope Julius II (Rex Harrison). Directed by Carol Reed, the movie is not as great as its subject, but it does provide considerable cultural background in an entertaining, though at times plodding, manner beyond the capacity of most youngsters. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Thursday, Nov. 8, 8-11:05 p.m. EST (Lifetime) "The Help" (2011). This warm, deftly acted drama compellingly portrays the efforts of a rebellious white Southerner and would-be journalist (Emma Stone) to write a book documenting the lives of a group of black housemaids (most prominently Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer) in her hometown of Jackson, Mississippi, in the early 1960s. To complete this secret and potentially dangerous project, the novice reporter braves the opposition of her good-hearted but traditionally minded mother (Allison Janney) and the wildly racist thinking of her privileged peers (personified most viciously by Bryce Dallas Howard). Writer-director Tate Taylor's adaptation of Kathryn Stockett's best-selling novel uses vivid characterizations to bring the civil rights-era struggle for human dignity alive. But a harsh scatological plot development marks this as off-limits for younger viewers, who might otherwise benefit from its generally uplifting story, and will even be off-putting for many grown-ups. Graphic scatological theme, brief violence and medical gore, veiled sexual references, a half-dozen uses each of profanity and crude language, a few racial slurs. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Nov. 10, 5-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Bridge on the River Kwai" (1957). Epic World War II adventure based on Pierre Boulle's novel about British POWs in Burma who build a military supply bridge for their Japanese captors while British commandos make their way through the jungle to blow it up. Though the anti-war ending is more hollow than ironic, director David Lean excels in depicting the rigors of prison camp life, the military discipline that sustains the prisoners and, at the story's center, the battle of wills between the British commander (Alec Guinness) and his Japanese counterpart (Sessue Hayakawa) over who will command the work details. Some wartime violence and harrowing camp punishments. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



