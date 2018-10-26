TV program notes -- week of Nov. 4, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Nov. 4 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Nov. 4, 8-10 p.m. EST (ABC) "Mickey's 90th Spectacular." Special celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse. Broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the program features musical performances, tributes and never-before-seen short films.



Sunday, Nov. 4, 10-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Franciscan University Presents: Pro-Life Activism Today." A panel of Franciscan University scholars and their guests discuss the current state of the pro-life movement (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Monday, Nov. 5, 10-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Dawnland." Documentary about the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the U.S. and its investigation of the impact on Native American communities of Maine's child welfare practices. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Nov. 9, 9-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music." This episode of the series "Great Performances" showcases a British production of the long-running musical about the von Trapp Family Singers (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, Nov. 10, 8-9:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Mother Cabrini." A look at the life of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917), who founded of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and established missions around the world (TV-Y -- all children).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



