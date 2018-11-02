Cardinal's statement on synagogue shooting

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley issued the following statement Oct. 27 in the wake of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which 11 people were killed and six others were wounded.



Today, we stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters who are experiencing the bitter pain of suffering and loss inflicted on them by a senseless shooting in their holy place of worship at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.



On this Sabbath day, a day that is sacred to the Jewish people, we embrace them in their anguish. I join my own prayers with many throughout the Archdiocese of Boston who offer consolation and support to the loved ones of those who have been killed and wounded, and we ask God to bring comfort in this hour of need. We are especially mindful of the first responders who bravely ran towards danger in order to defend others.



I have spent many joyful times with our Jewish friends in my more than forty years as a priest. Our two faiths -- Catholic and Jewish -- are committed to building a civilization of love to combat the hatred, violence and anti-Semitism in our world. Today's tragedy will not defeat us in pursuing this commitment, it will not defeat people of good will and it will not defeat the Jewish people.



I have always valued and respected the Jewish concept of Tikkun Olam, Repairing the World. It is time for all of us to stand in unison with the Jewish people to repair our world, affirming our love of neighbor as ourselves and working to root out hatred across the world.



