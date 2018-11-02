TV film fare -- week of Nov. 11, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Nov. 11. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Nov. 11, 3:15-5:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "Breaking Away" (1979). Light comedy chronicling a summer in the lives of four teenagers in mid-America who are determined to stay together despite community and hometown college pressures to the contrary. In centering on one youth (Dennis Christopher) and his bemused parents (Barbara Barrie and Paul Dooley), director Peter Yates reveals a depth and feeling for character that gives weight to the movie's exploration of youthful determination culminating in a vivid bicycle race. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Sunday, Nov. 11, 9-11:30 a.m. EST (Showtime) "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" (2001). Visually striking futuristic tale in which a boy robot (Haley Joel Osment) who has been programmed to deeply love his adoptive mother (Frances O'Connor) struggles to survive abandonment in order to become a real boy his mother can love. Writer-director Steven Spielberg creates a combination fairy tale-dark fantasy of haunting imagery but leaves underdeveloped the narrative's intriguing philosophical questions about technology clashing with humanity. Stylized violence to robots, some sexual innuendo and minimal profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Monday, Nov. 12, 5-8 p.m. EST (AMC) "Inside Man" (2006). Crime drama about a New York City police detective (Denzel Washington) who matches wits with a cunning armed robber (Clive Owen) holding hostages captive in a Wall Street bank, while a politically connected power broker (Jodie Foster) hired by the bank's owner (Christopher Plummer) muddies negotiations in trying to keep an incriminating secret buried in the bank's vault. Smartly written with nods to "Dog Day Afternoon" and just the right amount of humor, director Spike Lee's film puts an interesting spin on the heist genre while exploring themes of race and corruption, resulting in an intelligent caper that can be enjoyed on several levels, despite a morally ambiguous ending. Some discreet violence, violent video game images, pervasive rough and crude language, and a disturbing execution image, as well as some sexual humor, innuendo and racial epithets. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Thursday, Nov. 15, 7-9:35 p.m. EST (Showtime) "The Firm" (1993). After accepting a lucrative job offer from a small law firm in Memphis, Tennessee, a novice lawyer (Tom Cruise) discovers his bosses are laundering mob money and must decide whether to risk his life copying their files for the FBI or be indicted if he doesn't cooperate. Director Sydney Pollack translates John Grisham's best-seller into a tense thriller in which the cat-and-mouse maneuverings are sometimes confusing but the wily performances by Cruise, Gene Hackman, Holly Hunter and Gary Busey are consistently absorbing. Brief violence, some sexual innuendo and intermittent rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, Nov. 17, 8-10 p.m. EST (HBO) "Pacific Rim Uprising" (2018). Directed and co-written by Steven S. DeKnight, this sequel to 2013's "Pacific Rim" is a noisy, violent, and utterly ridiculous sci-fi adventure. When a new threat appears from aliens intent on world domination, two hotshot pilots (John Boyega and Scott Eastwood) must train a group of very green cadets, including a gifted 15-year-old (Cailee Spaeny), to command the giant robots that will save the day. The duo is out to counter the wicked plans of a once-heroic doctor (Charlie Day), who has gone over to the dark side. DeKnight sacrifices plot and subtlety for relentless and repetitive action, laying waste to much of Tokyo in the process -- in the spirit of the "Godzilla" films of yore. Intense but bloodless violence, brief sexual banter, occasional profane and crude language, an obscene gesture. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Nov. 17, 10:05-11:45 p.m. EST (Cinemax) "The Losers" (2010). This slick action comedy about a unit of ex-special forces soldiers (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Columbus Short and Oscar Jaenada) who are betrayed by a fiendish spymaster (Jason Patric) holds itself in much higher regard than its deprecatory title and flippant tone would suggest -- or than the disposable project as a whole deserves. Director Sylvain White applies a music-video sensibility to the comic-book source material, and the stylized violence, though considerable, is never explicit, while the jocularity is more juvenile than offensive. A moderately explicit nonmarital sexual encounter, some profanity, at least two instances of rough language, a steady stream of crude and crass verbiage, frequent bloodless violence and some sexual innuendo and banter. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



