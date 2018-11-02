TV program notes -- week of Nov. 11, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Nov. 11 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Nov. 11, 1:30-3 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Bravery Under Fire." Docudrama about the life and ministry of Irish Jesuit Father Willie Doyle, who was killed in action during World War I (TV-Y -- all children).



Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8-11 p.m. EST (ABC) "The 52nd Annual CMA Awards." Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host this country music awards ceremony, broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Scheduled performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Keith Urban.



Wednesday, Nov. 14, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Thai Cave Rescue." This episode of the series "Nova" focuses on the harrowing operation to rescue 12 boys stranded in a flooded cave in Thailand (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Nov. 16, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Holy Sepulcher." Special exploring the history and archaeology of the Basilica of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem (TV-Y -- all children).



Friday, Nov. 16, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway." A look at the actor, playwright and comedian's path to Broadway and the production of his latest one-man show, "Latin History for Morons." A "Great Performances" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



