Excellence in Education Award recipients announced
Help us expand our reach! Please share this article
The Archdiocese of Boston Catholic Schools Office, with support from the Catholic Schools Foundation, announced the recipients of Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award April 23.
Administrators, staff, pastors, parents and students were encouraged to nominate excellent teachers in their schools. The Excellence in Education Award's selection committee, composed of past recipients of the award and members of the Catholic Schools Office, read all nominations and interviewed the finalists to identify 10 exemplary educators. The committee received more than 120 nominations.
The recipients, five elementary school teachers and five secondary school teachers, will receive $1,500 and be honored at a luncheon in May with Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley and Superintendents of the Archdiocese of Boston Catholic Schools Kathy Mears and Thomas Carroll.
The 2019 Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award recipients are:
Eric Bernazzani, Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton
Julie Billingsley, St. John the Evangelist School, Canton
Vincent Bradley, Catholic Memorial School, West Roxbury
Kathleen Carabine, East Boston Central Catholic School, East Boston
Melissa Ewing, Boston College High School, Dorchester
Rachel Ferullo, Blessed Sacrament School, Walpole
Christopher Lynch, St. John's Prep, Danvers
Michael Murphy, Nativity Preparatory, Boston
James O'Neill, Central Catholic High School, Lawrence
Mary Powers, South Boston Catholic Academy, South Boston
CommentComments Policy