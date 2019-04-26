Excellence in Education Award recipients announced

Related Reading Mt. Alvernia symposium prepares students for college research





The Archdiocese of Boston Catholic Schools Office, with support from the Catholic Schools Foundation, announced the recipients of Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award April 23.



Administrators, staff, pastors, parents and students were encouraged to nominate excellent teachers in their schools. The Excellence in Education Award's selection committee, composed of past recipients of the award and members of the Catholic Schools Office, read all nominations and interviewed the finalists to identify 10 exemplary educators. The committee received more than 120 nominations.



The recipients, five elementary school teachers and five secondary school teachers, will receive $1,500 and be honored at a luncheon in May with Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley and Superintendents of the Archdiocese of Boston Catholic Schools Kathy Mears and Thomas Carroll.



The 2019 Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award recipients are:



Eric Bernazzani, Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton



Julie Billingsley, St. John the Evangelist School, Canton



Vincent Bradley, Catholic Memorial School, West Roxbury



Kathleen Carabine, East Boston Central Catholic School, East Boston



Melissa Ewing, Boston College High School, Dorchester



Rachel Ferullo, Blessed Sacrament School, Walpole



Christopher Lynch, St. John's Prep, Danvers



Michael Murphy, Nativity Preparatory, Boston



James O'Neill, Central Catholic High School, Lawrence



Mary Powers, South Boston Catholic Academy, South Boston