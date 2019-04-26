TV film fare -- week of May 5, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of May 5. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, May 5, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" (2003). A perky teen's (Hilary Duff) trip to Rome leads to a case of mistaken identity and romance with a handsome Italian pop idol. Directed by Jim Fall and based on the popular "Lizzie McGuire" TV series, the harmless fluff unfortunately feels like an episode of the show stretched thin in order to fit the longer format. Minor romantic complications. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested.



Monday, May 6, 6:15-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Stage Door" (1937). Seriocomic classic set in a Broadway boarding house for aspiring actresses (Ginger Rogers, Gail Patrick, Eve Arden, Lucille Ball, et al.) who keep up their spirits with zany hijinks while waiting for a successful part. Director Gregory La Cava smartly paces heartbreak with comedy, while skewering a predatory producer (Adolphe Menjou) along the way, yet ends paying tribute to the theatrical art as a stage novice (Katharine Hepburn) becomes a star in a performance inspired by a dead actress (Andrea Leeds). Romantic situations and off-screen suicide. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, May 6, 7:30-10 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011). This iteration of the successful screen franchise based on the science fiction of French novelist Pierre Boulle is a prequel set in modern-day San Francisco. James Franco plays a master geneticist who believes he's found the cure for Alzheimer's disease using primate test subjects. When the apes run amok, however, the project is canceled, and the animals are put down. Yet one chimp survives, with ultimately disastrous consequences for mankind. While this is primarily a special-effects-driven action film, as directed by Rupert Wyatt, it's also a cautionary tale about human hubris and misguided science out to achieve a good end through morally unmoored means. As such, its real-life resonance is all too easy to recognize. Intense and bloody action violence, including animal attacks, gunplay, and moments of terror, and implied premarital sexual activity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, May 8, 8-10:10 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Outbreak" (1995). As a deadly, highly contagious African virus tears through a California town, a team of government virologists (Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Kevin Spacey) race against time to produce an antidote before their military superiors (Donald Sutherland and Morgan Freeman) solve the containment problem by vaporizing the entire town. Despite some irrational behavior by several characters, director Wolfgang Petersen's action-packed medical thriller builds considerable suspense as the ominously realistic scenario unfolds. Some military violence, shots of diseased victims and intermittent rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, May 11, noon-2:30 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939). Classic piece of Americana in which an idealistic junior senator (James Stewart) stages a one-man filibuster to stop the corrupt machinations of his political mentor (Claude Rains). Director Frank Capra's paean to American democracy has a solid plot, fine acting from a memorable cast, including Jean Arthur and Thomas Mitchell, as well as a lot of heartfelt patriotic sentiment that few will find dated. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, May 11, 8-10 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Night School" (2018). The purpose of this fitfully funny comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee is to allow Kevin Hart, playing a high school dropout seeking to pass the GED exam to secure a promising job, to trade barbs with Tiffany Haddish in the role of his feisty teacher. A few of their exchanges work. But when attention shifts to his predictably eccentric classmates (Rob Riggle, Romany Malco, Al Madrigal and Mary Lynn Rajskub, among others), his ongoing rivalry with an old high school adversary (Taran Killam) or his romance with his fiancee (Megalyn Echikunwoke) laughs and interest both lag. Given the unpleasant nature of some of the gags and the abundance of vulgar talk in the script, which Hart co-wrote with five others, viewers may want to play hooky instead. Much sexual and some scatological humor, partial nudity, about a dozen profanities, several milder oaths, pervasive crude and crass language, mature references, including to homosexuality. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



