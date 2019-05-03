Cathedral High School mourns death of principal

Cathedral High principal Robert McGurrin died at the school April 29. Pilot photo/courtesy Cathedral High

BOSTON -- Cathedral High School Principal Robert McGurrin died suddenly at the school after school hours on April 29.



Oscar Santos, headmaster of Cathedral High School, announced McGurrin's passing in a statement on the school website.



"Bob was a beloved teacher, leader, colleague, and principal. We will be forever grateful for his 15 years of dedicated service to Cathedral High School. As a school community, we mourn his tragic loss and we offer our prayers for the comfort and solace of his family and friends at this most difficult time," Santos said.



Cathedral High School was closed on April 30. The statement on the school website said grief counselors would be available beginning on May 1.



A spokesperson for Holy Cross Cathedral said Monsignor Kevin O'Leary, the rector of the cathedral, held a prayer service on May 1 for the school community to pray for the repose of McGurrin's soul.



The funeral Mass for McGurrin will take place on May 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Waltham.