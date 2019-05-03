NEW YORK (CNS) -- A routine thriller for most of its running time, director Deon Taylor's "The Intruder" (Screen Gems) becomes increasingly trashy before ending with the justification of a profoundly immoral act in which viewers are meant to revel.



Prosperous San Francisco couple Scott (Michael Ealy) and Annie (Meagan Good) plan to move to the Napa Valley and start a family. Annie quickly falls in love with, and Scott somewhat reluctantly agrees to purchase, a charming, ivy covered home called Foxglove.



The duo soon experiences buyer's remorse of an unusual kind, however, when it becomes apparent that Charlie (Dennis Quaid), the creepy previous owner of the place, has not reconciled himself to relinquishing it. He keeps turning up uninvited, and Scott begins to suspect that he's also spying on them from the dense woods by which the house is surrounded.



Scott's arrogant best friend Mike (Joseph Sikora), who shares his misgivings, manages to draw Charlie's ire. That turns out to be unwise, to say the least.



In a performance that ranges from intense to over-the-top, Quaid grimaces and smolders as screenwriter David Loughery's script has his character teeter between plausibly pathetic widower and outright psychopath. But the proceedings are otherwise remarkable only for the transgression with which they conclude.



The film contains benignly viewed vigilantism, attempted rape and much other violence with some gore, semi-graphic marital lovemaking, partial and obscured rear nudity, a scene of urination, at least one use of profanity and a few milder oaths as well as a single rough and several crude terms. The Catholic News Service classification is O -- morally offensive. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



- - -



CAPSULE REVIEW



"The Intruder" (Screen Gems)



A routine thriller for most of its running time, director Deon Taylor's film becomes increasingly trashy before ending with the justification of a profoundly immoral act in which viewers are meant to revel. A prosperous San Francisco couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) plan to move to the Napa Valley and start a family. But the creepy owner (Dennis Quaid) of the charming, ivy-covered home they buy has not reconciled himself to relinquishing it and keeps turning up uninvited. In a performance that ranges from intense to over-the-top, Quaid grimaces and smolders as screenwriter David Loughery's script has his character teeter between plausibly pathetic widower and outright psychopath. But the proceedings are otherwise remarkable only for the transgression with which they conclude. Benignly viewed vigilantism, attempted rape and much other violence with some gore, semi-graphic marital lovemaking, partial and obscured rear nudity, a scene of urination, at least one use of profanity and a few milder oaths, a single rough and several crude terms. The Catholic News Service classification is O -- morally offensive. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



CLASSIFICATION



"The Intruder" (Screen Gems) -- Catholic News Service classification, O -- morally offensive. Motion Picture Association of America rating, PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



