TV film fare -- week of May 12, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of May 12. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, May 12, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EDT (TCM) "Yours, Mine and Ours" (1968). Fact-based story of a Navy widower (Henry Fonda) and a Navy widow (Lucille Ball) who fall in love, get married and merge their 18 children into one big, happy family. Director Melville Shavelson's comedy has predictable but genuinely funny complications such as an interrupted honeymoon, identity crises, bathroom lineups, troop-movement planning and economy sizes. Underneath all the broad humor is a gently moving story that manages to keep in touch with human reality. Truly a family picture. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Wednesday, May 15, 8-11 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Moneyball" (2011). Based on the book by Michael Lewis, this enjoyable, thinking person's sports movie centers on the real-life general manager (Brad Pitt) of baseball's Oakland Athletics who, together with a young statistician (Jonah Hill), gambles on a new approach to the game and fields a team with a comparatively miniscule payroll. Director Bennett Miller, working from a script by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, has crafted a mature, humorous and modest film that will appeal to aficionados and nonfans alike. Respectful of America's pastime yet eager to spur positive change, it relays a timeless, double-headed piece of wisdom: Money can't buy baseball pennants or happiness. Two rough terms, some crude and crass language, an instance of sexual banter, a few sexist remarks and a scene in which a player's religiosity is treated in a sarcastic manner. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, May 15, 10 p.m.-midnight EDT (TCM) "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969). Stylish seriocomic Western set at the end of the 19th century when a pair of outlaws, Butch (Paul Newman) and the Kid (Robert Redford), realize that civilization has overtaken their profession and head for the Bolivian frontier. Director George Roy Hill brings off the action scenes with gusto and the proper amount of humor, though beneath the surface of the laughter and the silly mishaps there are enough realistic scenes to show that their criminal exploits have serious consequences. Much stylized violence and a sexually suggestive situation. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Friday, May 17, 7:10-9 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "The Kingdom" (2007). Riveting but disturbingly violent drama in which a team of four FBI agents (Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper, Jennifer Garner and Jason Bateman) is dispatched to Saudi Arabia to investigate a major terrorist attack on Americans living there, a hunt they must pursue under the watchful and initially suspicious eye of a Saudi colonel (Ashraf Barhom). It's hard to tell the good guys from the bad in director Peter Berg's stylish, all-too-relevant film, and it's also difficult to know whether the use of force is being glorified or denounced. Sudden, bloody violence, torture and much rough, crude and profane language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, May 18, 8-9:40 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Smallfoot" (2018). Turning the legend of Bigfoot on its head, this animated musical comedy charts the quest of a young yeti (voice of Channing Tatum) to prove that so-called smallfeet, that is, humans, exist, despite the fact that the inscribed stones by which the life of his mountaintop community has traditionally been regulated (their current custodian voiced by Common) deny this. Journeying below the clouds to look for proof, he encounters the host (voice of James Corden) of a nature-themed television show and, by presenting him to his fellows, throws their whole way of thinking into doubt. Adults will easily perceive the false opposition the film's main storyline presents between revealed truth and those empirical facts that can be discovered through scientific investigation. Yet this can afford parents an opportunity to have an age-appropriate conversation about faith with their teens. A misguided portrayal of religion, some rude humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



