Austin Prep students explore vocations at the Pastoral Center

Father William P. Joy, assistant vicar for administration and special assistant to the vicar general, and Dan Roy, associate superintendent for leadership and mission effectiveness, are pictured with students from Austin Prep during their visit to the Pastoral Center. Pilot photo/courtesy Catholic Schools Office

BRAINTREE -- Students from the seventh grade at Austin Preparatory School in Reading recently visited the Pastoral Center in Braintree to explore the concept of vocation: who students are being called to become and how they are being invited to share their gifts and interests in the service of the Church.



This visit was one of 10 concurrent site visits that seventh-grade students conducted at Catholic parishes and colleges throughout New England. The visits provided students with an opportunity to speak with people about their pathway toward service in the Church and they gained an appreciation that there are many ways to participate in the life and ministry of the Church.



While at the Pastoral Center, the students received a tour from Father William P. Joy, who is assistant vicar for administration and special assistant to the vicar general.



Austin Prep Head of Middle School Michael McLaughlin accompanied the students on their trip.



"The students most especially enjoyed speaking with Father Joy and learning about the administrative structure of the archdiocese. They appreciated his thoughtful responses to their questions and felt honored that he showed them where Cardinal Seán completes his work when he is at the Pastoral Center," said McLaughlin.



In addition, during their visit, the students spoke with representatives from the Catholic Schools Office, Human Resources, the Office of Respect Life Education, and Pilot Printing.



Associate Superintendent for Leadership and Mission Effectiveness Daniel Roy was happy to meet the students and hear about their learning.



"It was wonderful to see this bright, inquisitive group of students taking such a keen interest in the ministries of the Church. This kind of experiential learning can be quite formative," said Roy.