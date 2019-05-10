TV film fare -- week of May 19, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of May 19. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, May 19, 1:30-3:30 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "The Italian Job" (2003). High-octane caper flick about a gang of professional thieves (including Mark Wahlberg and Edward Norton) who must track down and outfox one of their own who double-crosses them after they steal millions in Italian gold and makes off to Los Angeles with the loot. A formulaic revamping of the Michael Caine-Noel Coward 1969 heist classic, director F. Gary Gray's film scores points with deftly orchestrated action sequences, but flounders with a predictable premise and threadbare characters. A benign portrayal of theft, an implied sexual encounter, an instance of rough language, some profanities and brief instances of violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, May 21, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Glass Bottom Boat" (1966). A secretary (Doris Day) and a scientific genius (Rod Taylor) get involved with each other and assorted spies, gadgets and contrivances. The comedy has a number of good sight gags, some clever situations and a fine supporting cast. As put together by director Frank Tashlin, it adds up to a lot of fun. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Friday, May 24, 6-8 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Airplane!" (1980). This aviation-disaster spoof offers a sprinkling of bright and funny gags. If you don't like one, wait a minute and another will be along. Directed by Jim Abrahams, the comedy is moderately entertaining for those who don't mind an excess of silliness and a certain amount of crudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, May 25, 6-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Three Musketeers" (1973). Satiric British version of the Dumas classic zestfully follows the shambling trail of the raw and foolish D'Artagnan (Michael York) in his quest to become one of the Musketeers (Oliver Reed, Richard Chamberlain and Frank Finlay). Directed by Richard Lester, it is an energetic swashbuckler in the grand style, offering an entertaining mix of romantic adventure and slapstick comedy, even if the frenetic humor sometimes wears a bit thin. Some restrained sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



