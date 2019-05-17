Red Sox to hold Catholic Night at Fenway Park

Students from St. Paul's Choir School in Cambridge led the National Anthem during Catholic Night at Fenway Park in 2016. Pilot photo/Gregory L. Tracy

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will hold their annual Catholic Night at Fenway Park on June 24. The Red Sox are to play against the Chicago White Sox that night.



The game will be preceded by a social on the Sam Adams Deck. There will be a pregame ceremony honoring clergy and members of the local Catholic community before the first pitch.



In past years, Catholic choirs, including students of St. Paul's Choir School, have performed the National Anthem before the game on Catholic Night. This year, the Archdiocesan Festival Choir, led by Holy Cross Cathedral music director Richard Clark, will sing the anthem.



Information on group ticket sales can be found at www.redsox.com/groups or by emailing groupsales@redsox.com. Group tickets can be purchased by calling 617-226-6835 or emailing Gennifer Davidson at gdavidson@redsox.com. Single tickets for Catholic Night can be purchased at www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/promotions/themes/catholic.