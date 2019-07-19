TV film fare -- week of July 28, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of July 28. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, July 28, 7-9 p.m. EDT (AMC) "I Am Legend" (2007). Grim but effective thriller has a brave scientist (Will Smith) as the last surviving person in New York battling ferocious animal and human mutants as he struggles to find a cure for the virus that has eliminated most of the world's population. Director Francis Lawrence's remake of Richard Matheson's 1954 novel has some eerie scenes of a decimated New York, and the computer-generated images of mutants attacking are scary enough when they come, but though Smith is a compelling presence and there are some pointed and admirable spiritual elements, the basic setup ultimately grows tiresome and more depressing than exciting. Intense if isolated violent sequences, including the killing of the creatures, and scantily clad mutants. Might be acceptable for older teens. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, July 30, 2:45-4:30 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Fighting Father Dunne" (1948). Inspirational tale of a Catholic priest (Patrick O'Brien) in 1905 St. Louis who starts a residence for homeless boys, then struggles to find adequate funding as his efforts expand in rehabilitating a growing number of youths, one of whom (Darryl Hickman) proves incorrigible. Directed by Ted Tetzlaff, the subject is certainly worthy and the treatment sincere, but the result suffers from a bland sentimentality which wears thin today. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. (Part of a series the same day of films featuring priest characters, including 1939's "Full Confession," 1:30-2:45 p.m. EDT; 1953's "I Confess," 4:30-6:15 p.m. EDT; and 1960's "The Angel Wore Red," 6:15-8 p.m. EDT.)



Thursday, Aug. 1, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Lady Eve" (1941). Playful romantic comedy in which a con artist (Barbara Stanwyck) falls for a millionaire's guileless son (Henry Fonda) but when he breaks with her, she seeks revenge by visiting his father's Long Island estate masquerading as a British aristocrat's daughter. Writer-director Preston Sturges centers the comedy on the attraction of opposites as the socially inept Fonda is hopelessly confused by the sophisticated Stanwyck in a series of ridiculous situations held together by a splendid supporting cast (Charles Coburn, Eugene Pallette, William Demarest and Eric Blore). Romantic complications with some sexual situations. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:15-7:15 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Four Weddings and a Funeral" (1994). Offbeat British comedy in which a genial but dim London bachelor (Hugh Grant) falls in love with a self-assured American visitor (Andie MacDowell) who proceeds to marry another, then turns up months later at his wedding with the news that she's left her husband. Under Mike Newell's bright direction, Richard Curtis' clever script delivers much verbal wit and visual gags, especially at the expense of British manners and eccentricities, but its scatterbrained treatment of love and marriage fails to gain any depth by tacking on the somber funeral of a faithful homosexual. Several stylized bedroom scenes, discussion of sexual affairs and comically intended rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, Aug. 3, 10:25 p.m.-12:15 a.m. EDT (Cinemax) "Quantum of Solace" (2008). Rapid-fire spy thriller in which iconic British intelligence agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) battles a seemingly respectable businessman (Mathieu Amalric) intent on monopolizing worldwide natural resources. Bond is aided by the executive's girlfriend (Olga Kurylenko) but hampered at times by his own boss (Judi Dench). Director Marc Forster's globe-trotting addition to the franchise features more chases and gunfights than real drama, though a high level of violence and Bond's sexual pleasure-seeking are somewhat offset by a story line contrasting vengeance with forgiveness. Strong action violence, a nongraphic scene of rape, brief nongraphic nonmarital sexual activity, partial upper female and rear nudity, occasional crude and crass language, a couple of uses of profanity and a few sexual references. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



