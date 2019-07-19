TV program notes -- week of July 28, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of July 28 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, July 28, 9-11 p.m. EDT (History) "Nazis on Drugs: Hitler and the Blitzkrieg." This special examines a Nazi scheme to provide methamphetamine to German soldiers to make them invincible.



Monday, July 29, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Inventing Tomorrow." A look at teen innovators as they prepare for the largest convening of high school scientists in the world. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, July 31, 3:30-6 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass of Installation." Bishop Peter Baldacchino is installed as the third bishop of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Part of the series "Cathedrals Across America" (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Aug. 2, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Ursula K. Le Guin." This episode of the series "American Masters" explores the legacy of the feminist author who transformed U.S. literature with her science fiction (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



