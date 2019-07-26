TV film fare -- week of Aug. 4, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Aug. 4. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Aug. 4, 1-3:30 p.m. EDT (AMC) "X-Men" (2000). Entertaining sci-fi thriller that pits outcast humans whose genetic mutations give them super powers against evil mutants intent on ruling over humanity. Based on the Marvel comic book series, director Bryan Singer's live-action film has an absorbing, multilayered narrative, sharp editing and imaginative special effects, but some sketchy characterizations. Some sci-fi violence and a few instances of crass language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (First of three "X-Men" films, followed by 2003's "X-Men 2," 3:30-6:30 p.m. EDT, and 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," 6:30-9 p.m. EDT.)



Sunday, Aug. 4, 9:30-11:30 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Wee Willie Winkie" (1937). Unlikely but likable Shirley Temple vehicle from a Rudyard Kipling story in which she stars as the American granddaughter of the crusty British commander (C. Aubrey Smith) in northern India, where she has a glorious time playing a soldier of the queen under the tutelage of a seasoned sergeant (Victor McLaglen), then stops a border uprising by befriending the local rebel chief (Cesar Romero). Director John Ford gets some lively humor from the ranks of the military post together with a few good battle scenes but does best with Shirley parading around in her kilted uniform and the byplay with the burly McLaglen. Colonial rhetoric doesn't impede the sentimental fun. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children. (Part of a series of Temple's films, beginning with 1947's "The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer," 6-8 p.m. EDT, and concluding with 1939's "The Little Princess," Monday, Aug. 5, 4:15-6 a.m. EDT.)



Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5-7:15 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "3:10 to Yuma" (2007). Generally absorbing remake of the 1957 film, based on an Elmore Leonard story, about an impoverished 1880s rancher (Christian Bale) who, for $200, agrees to escort a notorious Bible-quoting bandit (Russell Crowe) to the train that will transport him to prison and justice before the outlaw's gang can rescue him. The narrative -- diffuse at first -- becomes more cohesive and gripping as director James Mangold's Western throwback builds to its climax, and the performances, including Ben Foster as the outlaw's wild-eyed henchman and Peter Fonda as a corrupt bounty hunter, are fine. There are also interesting moral issues at play, as the charming villain offers to bribe the rancher who's hoping for personal redemption, particularly in the eyes of his 14-year-old son (Logan Lerman) impressed by the criminal. Pervasive but not graphic violence and torture, killings, profanity, rough language, a grisly bullet removal, brief rear nudity and some light sexual talk. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Friday, Aug. 9, 8-9:30 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Whistling in the Dark" (1941). Dated but still amusing comedy in which a mild-mannered radio actor (Red Skelton) plays the role of a brilliant detective so well that he's kidnapped by the leader (Conrad Veidt) of a bogus cult who wants him to devise a foolproof way to murder a wealthy cult member. Directed by Sylvan Simon, the silly radio-era proceedings provide a solid comedy vehicle for the bumbling, good-natured antics of Skelton in his first starring role. Mild comic menace. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. (First of six films featuring Skelton, concluding with 1953's "The Clown," Saturday, Aug. 10, 4:15-6 a.m. EDT.)



Saturday, Aug. 10, 8-10:30 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Aquaman" (2018). A sprawling, lush spectacle, this DC Comics adaptation is also overlong, overcomplicated and, at times, just plain dumb. After washing up on shore wounded, the Queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman) is nursed back to health by a lighthouse keeper (Temuera Morrison) whom she weds and with whom she has a son before being forced to return underwater to the arranged marriage she was trying to flee in the first place. Once grown (Jason Momoa), the couple's superhero offspring reluctantly gets mixed up in the politics of his mother's kingdom where the realm's vizier (Willem Dafoe) and a spunky princess (Amber Heard) are trying to stop its current sovereign (Patrick Wilson), the protagonist's half-brother, from launching a war against the entire human race. While director James Wan's film showcases long-term marital fidelity and elevates mercy over vengeance while also deploring the ravages of marine pollution, the dialogue in David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall's screenplay is sometimes so obvious viewers can finish characters' sentences for them. Though some unnamed set of gods are fleetingly mentioned, it's the occasional salty talk that may give the parents of teens pause. Possibly acceptable for older adolescents. Constant harsh but mostly bloodless violence, compelled bigamy, a couple of mild oaths, about a dozen crude and crass terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Aug. 10, 9:40-11:20 p.m. EDT (Cinemax) "Intolerable Cruelty" (2003). Screwball romantic comedy about a gold-digging divorcee (Catherine Zeta-Jones) seeking revenge on the slick Beverly Hills divorce attorney (George Clooney) who got her philandering millionaire husband off the hook scot-free, only to end up falling in love with him. Full of dark humor, whip-smart repartee and eccentric characters, Joel and Ethan Coen's zany romp through the legal landmines of modern matrimony uses the paddle of satire to navigate cynical thematic waters in order to arrive at its conclusion that love is nonnegotiable and that marriage is based on trust, not contractual agreements. A comedic view of divorce, some sexual humor, brief violence, an instance of rough language, as well as sporadic crude language and profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



