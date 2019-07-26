TV program notes -- week of Aug. 4, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Aug. 4 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Aug. 4, 2-4 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass of Thanksgiving With the Knights of St. Peter Claver." Live from Atlanta, the opening Mass of the 104th annual national convention of the Knights of Peter Claver and the 89th annual national convention of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Aug. 5, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Distant Barking of Dogs." Filmmaker Simon Lereng Wilmont's documentary shows how the life of a 10-year-old boy named Oleg is turned upside down by the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Knights of Columbus Supreme Convention." Preview and live coverage of the opening Mass and opening session of the 137th Supreme Convention of the Knights of Columbus. Coverage of the gathering continues 8:30-10 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 9-10 a.m. EDT, and concludes Thursday, Aug. 8, 9-10 a.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Aug. 9, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert." This episode of the series "Great Performances" showcases the Vienna Philharmonic's annual concert conducted by Gustavo Dudamel with pianist Yuja Wang (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



