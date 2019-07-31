US bishops call for new gun legislation after garlic festival shooting

Ammunition for a semi automatic rifle. Photo credit: Guy J Sagi Shutterstock CNA

San Jose, Calif., Jul 31, 2019 CNA.- After a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday in which the gunman killed three people and injured 15, the US bishops' representative for domestic justice called for legislation to prevent such losses.



Santino William Legan, 19, opened fire at a garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., 30 miles southeast of San Jose, the evening of July 28. He was shot dead by police shortly after beginning to fire a rifle. Police have been investigating reports of a second suspect.



Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose said July 29 that “our hearts are heavy with sadness in the wake of the horrific shooting … I am grateful for the first responders and individual citizens whose quick thinking and professional actions saved countless lives.”



“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors and their families in this time of sorrow. May God, the source of our faith and strength, grant comfort and hope to all those affected by acts of violence. May grief give way to healing and grace, as we work together to protect the innocent and prevent future massacres, so that peace may prevail in our hearts and communities.”



The Diocese of San Jose held a bilingual prayer vigil July 29 at St. Mary's parish in Gilroy.



Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice in Florida, chair of the US bishops' committee on domestic justice and human development, said July 30 that “our legislators must make changes to our gun policy to prevent the loss of life.”



“As Americans, we must be honest with ourselves that we have a sickness, almost a plague, with the problem of gun violence. As Christians, we must look to the cross, repentant of the ways that have led us to this point and, with God’s grace, abandon such senseless, inhuman acts. Let us resolve to make the sacrifices necessary to end the violent killing that saturates our nation.”



He added that “the Lord calls us to comfort those who mourn and to be peacemakers in a violent world. We pray, and we must, for the victims and their families. The Church should act in ways that heal and support all those affected by gun violence.”