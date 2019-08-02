TV film fare -- week of Aug. 11, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Aug. 11. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Aug. 11, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The African Queen" (1951). Director John Huston's tale of high romantic adventure set in Africa during World War I features Katharine Hepburn as a prim missionary who enlists the aid of rough riverboat captain Humphrey Bogart in escaping capture by German forces. Sharing a harrowing voyage down a wild jungle river, they gradually develop a relationship that changes both their lives -- for the better. Wartime violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. (Part of an all-day marathon of 12 Bogart movies, beginning with 1936's "The Petrified Forest," 6-7:30 a.m. EDT, and concluding with 1941's "High Sierra," Monday, Aug 12, 4-6 a.m. EDT.)



Tuesday, Aug. 13, 9:30-11:45 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Beau Geste" (1939). Dandy adventure classic from the P.C. Wren story about three brothers, two of whom (Ray Milland and Robert Preston) follow the eldest (Gary Cooper) into the French Foreign Legion where they wind up in a Saharan outpost besieged by rebel Arabs and commanded by a sadistic sergeant (Brian Donlevy). Directed by William Wellman, this remake of the 1926 original retains the visual gusto of the silent's action scenes while getting strong performances from a fine cast, making the talkie version a success in its own right. Stylized violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. (Part of an all-day set of 13 films featuring Donlevy, beginning with 1935's "Another Face," 6-7:15 a.m. EDT, and ending with 1947's "Heaven Only Knows," Wednesday, Aug. 14, 4-6 a.m. EDT.)



Saturday, Aug. 17, 1-4 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Jaws" (1975). Solid thriller about a killer shark first establishes the monster's reality by the effect of its attacks on the tourist trade of a seaside community and then becomes the all-out battle of three men (Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss) against a malignant force of nature. Aided by good acting and superior special effects, Steven Spielberg directs the hunt and killing of the monster with sustained and riveting dramatic intensity. Graphic scenes of the shark attacks may be far too strong for younger viewers. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" (2003). Lively action flick in which three gorgeous gumshoes (Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu) investigate the theft of a witness protection program database after several people on the list turn up dead. A campy script and slick, big-budget action scenes make director McG's sequel entertaining, effervescent escapism with empowered women in heels drop-kicking the bad guys. Yet the film is almost a carbon copy of the original, with several flirty scenes meant to show off the stars' tight bodies in slightly risque outfits. Intermittent stylized violence, fleeting crass language and profanity, a live-in relationship and some mild sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Aug. 17, 8-10 p.m. EDT (HBO) "The Mule" (2018). This ambling, fact-based story of an octogenarian drug runner who becomes a success at it because no one, evidently, believes he's capable of such a dangerous task is more than a little morally tone deaf. Clint Eastwood, who directed from a script by Nick Schenk, plays an easygoing Illinois horticulturist who has neglected his estranged family for years while puttering around the country hawking prize-winning daylilies. He gets a second chance at life and sudden wealth when a young Latino man makes him an offer to be a drug mule, hauling cocaine from El Paso, Texas, back to the Midwest for astonishing and ever larger amounts of cash. The film doesn't address the question of doing an immoral job to achieve positive ends (the protagonist shows largesse toward his relatives and his local Veterans of Foreign Wars hall) and its willful ignorance of the downside of the narcotics trade makes it wholly unsuitable for young people. An implied nonmarital sexual encounter, fleeting upper female nudity, some gore-free gunplay, frequent rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



