TV program notes -- week of Aug. 11, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Aug. 11 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Aug. 11, 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "In Concert: Church Sonatas." Filmed at the Music and Beyond festival in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Ontario, this special features pieces from Arcangelo Corelli and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by the London Handel Players and the Chamber Players of Canada (TV-Y -- all children).



Sunday, Aug. 11, 8-10 p.m. EDT (Fox) "Teen Choice 2019." Live broadcast from Hermosa Beach, California, of the annual awards ceremony honoring teenager favorites in categories like film, TV and music (TV-PG/L/V -- parental guidance suggested; infrequent coarse language, moderate violence).



Sunday, Aug. 11, 9-11 p.m. EDT (History) "The Food That Built America." First episode of a three-part miniseries recounting the lives of some of the titans of the food industry, including Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, C.W. Post and the McDonald brothers. The series continues in the same time slot nightly through Tuesday, Aug. 13.



Monday, Aug. 12, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Family Pictures USA." First episode of a three-part miniseries in which filmmaker and photographer Thomas Allen Harris explores American cities, towns and rural communities through the lens of the family photo album. This installment, "North Carolina," looks at how the historically rural state is rapidly changing. The series concludes with back-to-back episodes Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8-10 p.m. EDT. (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Aug. 12, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Happy Winter." Filmmaker Giovanni Totaro's documentary profiles some of the visitors who flock to Mondello beach in Palermo, Sicily, each summer and examines how the economic crisis of recent years has compromised their social status. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, Aug. 15, noon-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Assumption." Auxiliary Bishop Roy E. Campbell of Washington is scheduled to preside at this celebration of the Mass for the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Live coverage from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



