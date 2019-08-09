TV film fare -- week of Aug. 18, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Aug. 18. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 p.m.-midnight EDT (TCM) "Funny Face" (1957). Elegant musical romance in which an American gamine (Audrey Hepburn) is turned into a top Paris model by a love-smitten photographer (Fred Astaire) in cahoots with his fashion magazine editor (Kay Thompson). Director Stanley Donen fleshes out the thin narrative with lovely musical numbers by George and Ira Gershwin as well as lots of gorgeous Paris scenery and a rainbow palette of color photography. Pleasant escapist fare for all but unromantic youngsters. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Wednesday, Aug. 21, 8-9:45 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Sullivan's Travels" (1942). Wacky comedy about a lightweight Hollywood director (Joel McCrea) who wants to make a serious movie on the struggles of poor people, sets out to research the subject dressed in rags and winds up on a chain gang where he learns the universal value of laughter. While satirically whaling the tar out of Hollywood and its pretensions, writer-director Preston Sturges uses the comic misadventures of the director's sojourn into the real world to demonstrate the refreshing attributes of a good laugh. Some menace and minor romantic complications. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-2:30 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011). This iteration of the successful screen franchise based on the science fiction of French novelist Pierre Boulle is a prequel set in modern-day San Francisco. James Franco plays a master geneticist who believes he's found the cure for Alzheimer's disease using primate test subjects. When the apes run amok, however, the project is canceled and the animals are put down. Yet one chimp survives, with ultimately disastrous consequences for mankind. While this is primarily a special-effects-driven action film, as directed by Rupert Wyatt, it's also a cautionary tale about human hubris and misguided science out to achieve a good end through morally unmoored means. As such, its real-life resonance is all too easy to recognize. Intense and bloody action violence, including animal attacks, gunplay, moments of terror, and implied premarital sexual activity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Aug. 24, 8-10:10 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Mortal Engines" (2018). Visually impressive but dramatically sterile adventure set in a dystopian far future where huge mobile cities roam around battling one another for scarce resources. Thrown together by chance, a previously contented citizen of locomotive London (Robert Sheehan) and a rebel warrior (Hera Hilmar) put aside their initial differences to fight the attempt of an influential archaeologist (Hugo Weaving) to gain dominance for the British metropolis by reviving the doomsday armaments that long ago destroyed all civilization. The duo is eventually aided by a glamorous outlaw (Jihae) but stalked doggedly by an unstoppable human-android amalgam (Stephen Lang) unleashed by the villain. Despite the appealing leads and the innovative gesture of featuring a heroine whose face is disfigured by scars, flat dialogue from screenwriters Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Peter Jackson and an emphasis on special effects that marginalizes the human element leave director Christian Rivers; screen version of Philip Reeve's novel for young adults wanting. As a cautionary tale about the dangers of advanced weaponry with relatively few objectionable elements, it's probably acceptable for older teens. Much combat and other violence with some gore, a mild oath, a few scatological jokes, at least one crass term. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Aug. 24, 10:35 p.m.-12:40 a.m. EDT (Cinemax) "Darkest Hour" (2017). The spotlight shines brightly on British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) in this World War II drama about political leadership and back-room intrigue, directed by Joe Wright. Churchill was 65 years old and in the twilight of his political career when he was tapped by King George VI (Ben Mendelsohn) to lead a coalition government in May 1940. The war was going badly for the Allies, and Nazi Germany was marching into Belgium and France, threatening an invasion of Britain. Churchill succeeds the feckless Neville Chamberlain (Ronald Pickup), whose policy of appeasement with Germany has left Britain woefully unprepared for war. But Chamberlain enjoys the king's favor, as does the politically ambitious Viscount Halifax (Stephen Dillane). Together, the trio schemes to disgrace Churchill and put Halifax in power. Encouraged by his faithful wife, Clementine (Kristin Scott Thomas), Churchill convinces his skeptical colleagues to fight and rallies the nation. Although some liberties are taken with the facts, the film offers an important history lesson for young and old about a time when statesmanship mattered most. Brief scenes of wartime violence and some mature themes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



