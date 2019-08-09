TV program notes -- week of Aug. 18, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Aug. 18 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Aug. 18, 9-11 p.m. EDT (History) "Cola Wars." A look at the long and ferocious rivalry between Coke and Pepsi and the consequences of the 1985 introduction of "New Coke."



Tuesday, Aug. 20, 5-5:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "The Choices We Face: Lessons From an Everyday Saint." Ralph Martin speaks at a conference honoring Blessed Solanus Casey (1870-1957), a Capuchin Franciscan brother who was beatified in 2017.



Wednesday, Aug. 21, 9:30-11:30 p.m. EDT (check local listings) (PBS) "Life From Above: Moving Planet." Special showcasing footage from cameras in space as they capture events like an elephant family's struggle through drought and thousands of Shaolin Kung-Fu students performing in perfect synchronicity (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Aug. 23, 9-11 p.m. EDT (check local listings) (PBS) "John Sebastian Presents: Folk Rewind." John Sebastian hosts this special featuring the best singer-songwriters of the 1950s and '60s folk era (TV-G -- general audience).



