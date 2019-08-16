TV film fare -- week of Aug. 25, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Aug. 25. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Aug. 25, 5:30-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Tootsie" (1982). Very funny movie about an unemployed actor (Dustin Hoffman) who dresses up as a woman to get a part in a TV soap opera, but his success in the role complicates matters when he falls in love with the show's beautiful co-star (Jessica Lange). Director Sydney Pollack's romantic comedy makes some witty points about being a woman in a man's world. Adult sexual humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Monday, Aug. 26, 5-9 p.m. EDT (AMC) "The Green Mile" (1999). Prison drama set in 1935 Louisiana where a death-row head guard (Tom Hanks) comes to believe in the innocence of a huge, gentle black man (Michael Clarke Duncan) whose miraculous healing powers affect those around him in startling ways. As adapted by director Frank Darabont from the serialized 1996 Stephen King novel, the movie is unduly long but presents affecting character studies of good and evil men with spiritual undertones and a sobering depiction of capital punishment. Some violence including a horrific electrocution, occasional profanity and intermittent rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Wednesday, Aug. 28, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Good News" (1947). Nostalgic musical set in 1927 with a giddy plot about the college football star (Peter Lawford) chasing a snooty new girl on campus (Patricia Marshall) while getting some needed tutoring from a bookish student (June Allyson) who by the finale has won his heart. Directed by Charles Walters, the cheerful proceedings feature the usual romantic complications, but the real fun is in the period dance numbers and such songs as "The Varsity Drag" and "Pass the Peace Pipe." Innocent fun from another age. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Aug. 31, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "City Slickers" (1991). Three New York pals (Billy Crystal, Bruno Kirby and Daniel Stern) tackle their individual midlife crises while trying to survive a working vacation on a cattle drive in the Southwest. Director Ron Underwood's insightful buddy comedy takes on issues of commitment, family and fidelity in a generally entertaining story. Occasional sexual references and vulgar expressions. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Aug. 31, 8-10:20 p.m. EDT (Cinemax) "The Island" (2005). Suspenseful, thought-provoking sci-fi thriller about two clones (Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson) on the run from a private detective (Djimon Hounsou) hired by their ruthless creator (Sean Bean) who manufactures "product" for rich people needing spare body parts. Director Michael Bay's thriller has the usual mind-numbing explosions and car crashes but, together with production designer Nigel Phelps, succeeds in creating a convincing futuristic environment while conveying a positive overall message about the sanctity of life and censure of cloning. Much action violence, scattered profanity, rough and crude language, mild sexual encounter and innuendo, an irreligious comment, a birth scene and nonexplicit urination scenes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



