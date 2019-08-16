TV program notes -- week of Aug. 25, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Aug. 25 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Wednesday, Aug. 28, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Magical Land of Oz." An exploration of the curious wildlife unique to Australia (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Aug. 30, 3:30-6 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Celebration of the Divine Liturgy." Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia celebrates the Divine Liturgy at the fourth annual Call to Prayer Marian Pilgrimage in Centralia, Pennsylvania. Part of the series "Cathedrals Across America" (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Aug. 30, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music." A look at the history, people and worldwide reach of bluegrass music (TV-G -- general audience).