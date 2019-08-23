The Redemptorists to celebrate 150 years in Boston

A group photo of the growing Redemptorist community of Fathers and Brothers in Boston circa 1900. Pilot photo/courtesy Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help

BOSTON -- "Make her known" was the simple command of Pope Pius IX when he entrusted the icon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help to the care of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, the Redemptorists, in 1866. One of the first copies to arrive in the United States came to Boston and was venerated in a simple wooden church. From that point on, the lives of the faithful have been impacted in miraculous ways.



For 150 years, the Redemptorists continue to be stewards of the world's first church dedicated to Our Lady of Perpetual Help. As New England's greatest Marian shrine, Boston's Basilica is a time-honored place of faith, love, and inspiration. The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, also known as "The Mission Church," is one of over 20 East Coast parishes served by the Redemptorists of the Baltimore Province. Tending to the needs of numerous cultures, languages and opportunities, Boston's community continues the ongoing work of outreach to the poor, sick and marginalized.



On Saturday, Sept. 14, the community is invited to gather for a 4 p.m. Mass at the Basilica, followed by a gala to be held on site in the basilica's Parish Center. Information on the celebration is available through the basilica's website: www.bostonsbasilica.com/150.



The celebration will also mark the official launch of a series of events spanning two years that reflects on the basilica's history and envisions the future as the Redemptorists move toward the 150th anniversary of the parish.