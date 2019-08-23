TV program notes -- week of Sept. 1, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Sept. 1 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Sept. 1, 10-11 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "St. Francis: Sign of Contradiction." Franciscan Father Dave Pivonka discusses his new documentary on the life of one of the church's most beloved saints, Francis of Assisi. Hosted by Bob Ride with panelists Scott Hahn and William Newton. Part of the series "Franciscan University Presents" (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Sept. 2, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Farmsteaders." Filmmaker Shaena Mallett's documentary profiles the Nolan family as they work to save their farm from extinction. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Sept. 4, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki." Host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa welcomes Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, to the series "EWTN Live" for a discussion about autonomy in relation to conscience, freedom and obligation (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Sept. 6, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Odyssey: Chamber Music Society in Greece." On this episode of the series "Live From Lincoln Center," the center's Chamber Music Society journeys to Greece where they perform in iconic settings.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



