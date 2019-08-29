TV program notes -- week of Sept. 8, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Sept. 8 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Tuesday, Sept. 10, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Flint's Deadly Water." This episode of the series "Frontline" examines the deadly toll from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.



Wednesday, Sept. 11, 9-11 p.m. EDT (History) "9/11: Inside Air Force One." This special features interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Chief of Staff Andy Card, the pilot of Air Force One, Secret Service agents as well as intelligence and military aides who were on board the presidential plane on one of the most challenging days in American history.



Friday, Sept. 13, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Raul Julia: The World's a Stage." A look at the life of charismatic Puerto Rican actor Raul Julia (1940-1994) who was known for his versatile roles, including that of St. Oscar Romero. An "American Masters" presentation.



Saturday, Sept. 14, 2-3:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass for the Marian Rosary Congress." Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Apostolic Nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and to the Organization of American States, celebrates this Eucharistic liturgy (TV-Y -- all children).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.