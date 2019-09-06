TV program notes -- week of Sept. 15, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Sept. 15 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Sept. 15, 8-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Country Music." First episode of filmmaker Ken Burns' 16-hour documentary examining the history of the genre. This installment, "The Rub," recounts how what was first called "hillbilly music" reached new audiences through phonographs and radio, launching the careers of country music's first big stars, the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers. The series continues nightly through Wednesday, Sept. 18, 8-10 p.m. EDT each night, resumes Sunday, Sept. 22, and continues nightly through Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8-10 p.m. EDT each night (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Sept. 20, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Now Hear This." First installment of a four-part "Great Performances" presentation exploring the lives and works of a quartet of classical music's most important composers. This episode, "Vivaldi: Something Completely Different" focuses on Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741). The series continues Fridays through Oct. 11, 9-10 p.m. EDT each night (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-3 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN on Location." At the 2019 GIVEN Forum in Charlotte, North Carolina, Art and Laraine Bennett discuss "The Temperance God Gave You" while Gloria Purvis presents "Discovering Your Gifts and Mission" (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



