Lugira named Cathedral High principal

Nampeera Lugira Pilot photo/courtesy Cathedral High School

SOUTH END -- Cathedral High School in Boston's South End, this week announced that Nampeera Lugira has been named the school's new principal. In this leadership position, Lugira will help to further the school's definitive focus on providing students with the highest educational opportunities and the proper tools for 21st-century learning.



With a 90-plus year history, CHS serves more than 320 students from all walks of life across the city of Boston. Dedicated to serving the community and youth of Boston, Lugira was drawn to the mission and ideologies held by the school. With more than 15 years of experience in urban educational administration, Lugira's personal and professional paths both led her to the institution. Born in Uganda, East Africa and raised in Winchester, Massachusetts, she credits her Catholic school experience for her entry into the education field. Lugira earned both her bachelor's degree in Political Science and Master of Science in Administrative Sciences at Boston College and later launched her career at Mount Wachusett Community College. Lugira went on to serve several roles in Boston Public Schools, including Program Manager for BellXcel (formerly Building Educated Leaders for Life) and as Manager of the Office of Engagement. Lugira was then Dean of Enrichment at Codman Academy Public Charter School in Dorchester.



"I find joy living and working in the community that I serve, the city of Boston," said Lugira. "I work daily to be an example for the youth in my life and show them with consistent hard work anything is possible."



Lugira currently resides in Mattapan with her two sons. She is an active community member and participates in organizations including LeadBoston, Black Girls Run Boston, Africans in Boston and the Boston College Endeavor Alumni Program.