TV program notes -- week of Sept. 22, 2019

Sunday, Sept. 22, 8-11 p.m. EDT (Fox) "The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards." Live broadcast of the awards ceremony honoring outstanding television programs, originating from the Microsoft Theater.



Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7-8 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass on the Solemnity of Our Lady of Walsingham." Broadcast live from the Basilica of Our Lady of Walsingham in England (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Sept. 25, 10-11 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Faith on the Frontier." Filmmaker James Kelty's documentary recounts the experiences of three Catholic priests who attempted to promote a message of peace amid the turbulent and violent settlement of the American west (TV-Y -- all children).



Friday, Sept. 27, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Adios Amor: The Search for Maria Moreno." Filmmaker Laurie Coyle's documentary profiles Maria Moreno, a migrant mother who battled to achieve justice for farmworkers. Part of the series "Voces" (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



