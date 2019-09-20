TV program notes -- week of Sept. 29, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Sept. 29 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Sept. 29, 9:30-10 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Faith and Fury." Doug Keck hosts this discussion of church historian Father Charles Connor's "Faith and Fury: The Rise of Catholicism During the Civil War." An "EWTN Bookmark" presentation (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Oct. 1, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Crown Prince." A year after the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the series "Frontline" investigates the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, looking at his vision for the future and his handling of dissent as well as his ties to the crime.



Friday, Oct. 4, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Porvenir, Texas." This episode of the series "Voces" examines the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in the tiny border town of the title (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



