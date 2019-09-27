TV film fare -- week of Oct. 6, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Oct. 6. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Marie" (1985). Following the true story of Marie Ragghianti, a divorced mother of three children and the first woman to head the Tennessee Board of Pardons and Paroles, the movie details her courage in refusing to cooperate in the graft and corruption of the governor who appointed her to office. Directed by Roger Donaldson, this inspiring film portrait owes much to a superb performance by Sissy Spacek in the title role. Several scenes of violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8-10:15 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Unforgiven" (1992). A reformed gunfighter (Clint Eastwood) and his former partner (Morgan Freeman) join a novice bounty hunter (Jaimz Woolvett) to hunt down two cowboys wanted for cutting up a prostitute but find a despotic sheriff (Gene Hackman) squarely in their way. Also produced and directed by Eastwood, the richly textured movie demythologizes the Western hero while portraying the main character's moral downfall as tragic. Intermittent violence motivated by revenge and vigilante justice, fleeting bedroom shots, an uncritical acceptance of prostitution and occasional rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, Oct. 12, 2-4:30 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Mutiny on the Bounty" (1935). Classic sea adventure aboard the HMS "Bounty" on a voyage to Tahiti in 1787 under cruel Captain Bligh (Charles Laughton) whose savage mistreatment of the crew finally drives chief officer Fletcher Christian (Clark Gable) to take command of the ship. Director Frank Lloyd gives a rousing account of life at sea under the strict discipline and harsh conditions of the era but does even better with the human drama propelling this fact-based yarn of duty, comradeship and divided loyalties in the face of injustice. Stylized violence and romantic situations. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Oct. 12, 8-9:40 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Happy Death Day 2U" (2019). A science experiment gone awry once again traps the college student protagonist (Jessica Rothe) of the 2017 original in a time warp, dooming her to relive her birthday, and her murder at the hands of a masked killer during it, over and over again until she, her boyfriend (Israel Broussard) and his roommate (Phi Vu), the creator of the device that caused the problem, can figure out how to break the cycle. A confusing plot involving parallel universes, an assumption that viewers remember in detail the relationships of the first film and an effort to have the picture function simultaneously as a slasher flick, a comedy and a message-bearing emotional drama keep writer and returning director Christopher Landon's follow-up off kilter. Though the basic values are sound, gory moments and some vulgar content restrict the movie's appeal still further. Scenes of bloody violence, suicide, an adultery theme, cohabitation, mature references, including to homosexuality, a couple of profanities and a few mild oaths, at least one rough and numerous crude terms, obscene gestures. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



