TV program notes -- week of Oct. 6, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Oct. 6 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Oct. 6, 10-11 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Parish Revitalization." Chris Stefanick, founder of Real Life Catholic, explores how Catholics can revitalize their parish communities, alongside panelists Scott Hahn and William Newton. Bob Rice hosts. Part of the series "Franciscan University Presents" (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "On the President's Orders." This episode of the series "Frontline" examines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against drug dealers and addicts.



Friday, Oct. 11, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Hispanic Heritage Awards." This annual awards ceremony features the country's highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, Oct. 12, 4:30-6 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima." Groups from throughout the world participate in an international rosary recitation and a candlelight procession with the statue of Our Lady of Fatima (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



