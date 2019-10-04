TV film fare -- week of Oct. 13, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Oct. 13. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Oct. 13, 8-9:45 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Laura" (1944). Sparse mystery embroidered with moody romance from Vera Caspary's novel about a police detective (Dana Andrews) investigating the reported murder of the beautiful title character (Gene Tierney) whose rise in the New York social set was aided by an influential radio commentator (Clifton Webb at his WASPish best). Things, of course, are not what they seem as director Otto Preminger probes the dark side of high society life while focusing on the dour detective's growing fascination with the glamorous Laura and the vitriolic journalist's feelings for his former protege. More for romantics than mystery fans, there are some scenes of menace, stylized violence and implied sexual encounters. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:15-8 p.m. EDT (AMC) "The Exorcist" (1973). Strong screen version of the William Blatty novel about the demonic possession of a young girl (Linda Blair) and the attempts of two priests (Jason Miller and Max von Sydow) to exorcize the devil from her. Directed by William Friedkin, the movie is on shaky ground theologically and its special effects are horrific, but the result is an exciting horror fantasy for those with strong stomachs. Its graphic violence, obscene references and foul language make it strictly adult fare. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:25-8:05 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989). Story of the unlikely ways people connect with suitable marriage partners focuses on the comic and touching travails of one couple (Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan) over a dozen years as they wander in and out of each other's lives. Director Rob Reiner's comedy about love, commitment, sex and friendship intercuts distracting testimonials from elderly couples about how they met. Though there is much graphic talk about sex and love in Yuppieland and an indiscreet spoof of female orgasm, the movie demonstrates that true love and commitment are still here to stay. Implied sexual promiscuity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Easy Living" (1937). Pleasing screwball comedy about a secretary (Jean Arthur) whose chance meeting with a financier (Edward Arnold) over an errant fur coat leads to a wild variety of misunderstandings about their relationship, one of which happens to cause a stock market panic. Written by Preston Sturges and directed by Mitchell Leisen, the laughs are guaranteed by a solid cast including Luis Alberni as a desperate hotel owner and Ray Milland as an addled automat attendant who turns out to be the financier's son. Mild romantic situations. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Oct. 19, 8-10:10 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Glass" (2019). Long on eerie atmosphere but wanting in coherence, director M. Night Shyamalan's thriller reunites characters from two of his previous films, 2000's "Unbreakable" and "Split" from 2016, for a prolonged meditation on the possible real-life existence of superheroes. Firmly opposed to the idea is a therapist (Sarah Paulson) who claims to specialize in treating those with delusions of DC- or Marvel-style grandeur. She gets the opportunity to try to convince a security expert who moonlights as a vigilante (Bruce Willis) and a schizophrenic murderer (James McAvoy) that they are merely human when they join a former comic-book gallery owner, rare disease victim and true believer in extraordinary capabilities (Samuel L. Jackson) under confinement at the asylum where she works. Many of the grown-ups for whom the movie is acceptable will find the debate on which it hinges pointless while they will also likely be put off by the bloodletting in which it briefly indulges. Much violence with considerable gore, including an off-screen act of cannibalism, a few gruesome images, a couple of uses of profanity, occasional crude language, an obscene gesture. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Oct. 19, 8-10:30 p.m. EDT (Cinemax) "Inception" (2010). Ingenious sci-fi brainteaser in which, at the behest of a powerful CEO (Ken Watanabe), a corporate spy (Leonardo DiCaprio) who uses "shared dreaming" to extract secrets from the minds of sleeping executives leads a team of skilled collaborators (Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy and Dileep Rao) on a raid into the subconscious of the heir (Cillian Murphy) to a rival business. Writer-director Christopher Nolan achieves a tour de force of spectacle and suspense that eventually involves four adventures unfolding simultaneously at different levels of consciousness, though his crafty action tale is rife with explosions and gunplay and engages the imagination more than the heart. Much violence, some of it bloody, several uses of profanity, a few crude and crass terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



