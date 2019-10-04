TV program notes -- week of Oct. 13, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Oct. 13 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Oct. 13, 3:30-6:45 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Holy Mass With Canonizations." Cardinal John Henry Newman, Sister Mariam Thresia, Sister Giuseppina Vannini, Sister Dulce Lopes Pontes and Marguerite Bays will be recognized for their uncommon virtue and holiness in this canonization Mass celebrated by Pope Francis. The liturgy will be rerun 8-11:15 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Oct. 14, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Feeling of Being Watched." Filmmaker and journalist Assia Boundaoui investigates rumors of surveillance in her Arab-American neighborhood. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN News Presents: Synod for the Amazon." Brian Patrick, Matthew Bunson and Father Raymond de Souza analyze of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian Region (TV-Y -- all children).



Friday, Oct. 18, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Grammy Salute to Music Legends." This episode of the series "Great Performances" showcases a concert with performers Garth Brooks, Parliament-Funkadelic and Dionne Warwick, among others (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



