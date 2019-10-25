Tyrese Gibson stars in a scene from the movie "Black and Blue." The Catholic News Service classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. (CNS photo/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Director Deon Taylor's action thriller "Black and Blue" (Screen Gems) generally succeeds in maintaining suspense about the fate of its protagonist, played by Naomie Harris.



But the clear aspiration of screenwriter Peter A. Dowling's script to comment on current social issues leads to heavy-handed, redundant dialogue about a situation better left to speak for itself.



As for the gritty atmosphere of the inner-city proceedings, though it's acceptable for most grown-ups, it's unsuitable for kids or teens.



Harris is Alicia West, an Afghan War veteran who has recently returned to her hometown of New Orleans and joined its police department. Volunteering to substitute for her partner, Kevin (Reid Scott), on an overtime shift, she's paired with an intimidating stranger, Deacon Brown (James Moses Black).



During their patrol, Alicia accidentally witnesses the murder of a drug dealer, a crime connected to an unfolding scandal in the department. The killing, which Alicia also captures on her bodycam, not only implicates Brown but a higher-up, Terry Malone (Frank Grillo), as well.



As Alicia becomes a fugitive, with the bad cops in pursuit, she discovers how few in the black community are willing to help her. She eventually turns to Milo "Mouse" Jackson (Tyrese Gibson) a local shop owner who does comes to her assistance, although only reluctantly at first.



There's a contrived feel to the set-up, and the movie goes on too long. But the chase is interesting, and Alicia provides a strong moral compass -- while Milo undergoes something of a conversion.



Although the dilemma in which they both find themselves may accurately reflect real-life tensions, Dowling's gloss on it is superfluous. Still, the themes of integrity and self-sacrificing solidarity that emerge as Alicia and Milo bond make this a morally respectable if aesthetically uneven drama.



The film contains considerable violence with some gore, including gunplay and a harsh beating, about a dozen uses of profanity, a few milder oaths, a couple of rough terms and much crude and crass language. The Catholic News Service classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



