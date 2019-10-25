TV film fare -- week of Nov. 3, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Nov. 3. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Nov. 3, noon-1:45 p.m. EST (TCM) "Sylvia Scarlett" (1936). Katharine Hepburn masqueraded as a boy with co-star Cary Grant as a cockney con artist in this film, which has since developed a cult following. Directed by George Cukor, the offbeat comedy also stars Edmund Gwenn as Hepburn's father and Brian Aherne. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, Nov. 4, 7-11:30 p.m. EST (AMC) "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003). Lavish final chapter of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy trilogy set in the mythic realm of Middle-earth. The third film brings to completion the quest of a humble hobbit (Elijah Wood) to destroy the Ring of Power coveted by the dark lord Sauron, while his comrades (including Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen) stave off the annihilation of mankind by leading a last-stand resistance against an army of Sauron's evil minions. Seamlessly blending grand-scale special-effects sequences with dramatically nuanced performances, director Peter Jackson scores a crowning achievement, as visually spectacular as it is emotionally satisfying. And though the good-versus-evil, sword-and-sorcery saga touches on transcendent themes such as mortality, free will and divine providence, the crowded narrative affords little time for clarifying exposition, which may leave those unfamiliar with the books or the two earlier movies overwhelmed. Extended battlefield violence and a few frightening scenes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Misery" (1990). Injured in a car crash, a romance novelist (James Caan) is rescued by his number one fan (Kathy Bates) who keeps him in her remote farmhouse and becomes his deadly tormentor. Stephen King's horror story becomes a tautly edited, gripping psychological thriller in the hands of director Rob Reiner who coaxes top-notch performances from the chilling Bates, the terrorized Caan and a crafty sheriff (Richard Farnsworth). Climactic graphic violence and minimal rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, Nov. 9, 4:15-6:30 p.m. EST (TCM) "Shane" (1953). Classic Western about a former gunfighter (Alan Ladd) who is befriended by a farm family (Van Heflin, Jean Arthur and young Brandon De Wilde), then saves them from being run off their land by a rancher's hired gun (Jack Palance). Directed by George Stevens, it's an epic tale of the conflict over land rights pitting the cattlemen's six-shooters against the homesteaders' moral fortitude and family roots. Stylized frontier violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Nov.9, 7:45-9:45 p.m. EST (HBO) "The Kid Who Would Be King" (2019). The Arthurian legend gets an inventive updating in this thrilling adventure that casts schoolchildren as latter-day Knights of the Round Table, destined to save the world. A 12-year-old boy (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) finds a sword stuck in a pile of rubble and pulls it out, unaware that the mythical Excalibur is now in his grasp, making him the new "king." The fabled wizard Merlin, a shapeshifter (Angus Imrie in one guise, Patrick Stewart in another), promptly appears and warns that an army must be raised since the lad's success with the storied weapon has brought about the resurrection of the evil Morgana le Fay (Rebecca Ferguson). Three schoolmates (Dean Chaumoo, Tom Taylor, Rhianna Dorris) agree to join the quest. Writer-director Joe Cornish serves up that treasured Hollywood rarity: an entertaining, family-friendly film that skillfully blends in strong messages, in this case about truth, justice and caring for others. Potentially scary fantasy violence, two mild oaths. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



