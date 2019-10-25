TV program notes -- week of Nov. 3, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Nov. 3 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Nov. 4, 10-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Decade of Fire." This documentary from filmmakers Vivian Vazquez Irizarry, Gretchen Hildebran and Julia Steele Allen examines why the Bronx burned in the 1970s and profiles some of those who chose to resist, remain and rebuild. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, Nov. 6, 8-10 p.m. EST (ABC) "The Wonderful World of Disney presents: The Little Mermaid Live!" This special marking the 30th anniversary of the popular animated feature blends live musical performances by John Stamos, Queen Latifah and others into the broadcast of the original movie.



Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Dead Sea Scroll Detectives." This episode of the series "Nova" looks at how new technologies are helping to unravel the mysteries of the Dead Sea Scrolls (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Nov. 8, 5-5:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Brides and Bridegrooms." Author Matt Leonard shows how the sacrament of matrimony is modeled after God's love for humanity. Part of the series "The Bible and the Sacraments" (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Nov. 8, 8-9 p.m. EST (ABC, Disney, Freeform) "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." First episode of a new iteration of the franchise that began in 2006. Subsequent installments will be streamed on Disney+ beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



