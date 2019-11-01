Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro, receives $1M gift

Tyngsboro -- The Academy of Notre Dame (NDA) announced Oct. 28 that the school has received a $1 million dollar gift, the largest single gift in its history. The gift is part of a multi-million-dollar pledge to help ensure that the school's soon-to-be-released strategic plan becomes a reality.



The donor, who chooses to remain anonymous, has been inspired by NDA's community-engaged strategic planning process about the future of NDA.



"There have been rich discussions focused on creating a comprehensive curriculum that would take full advantage of the school's 200-plus acre campus, leveraging its Catholic tradition for the greater good to welcome all families and build on the community that is NDA," the school said of the strategic planning process.



"We are all proud of our past and we are ready to invest in our future. This gift will endow our future, support our mission and enhance our facilities," said Vittoria Pacifico, NDA head of school. "I believe it will serve as a catalyst for other investment in our school."



The NDA board of directors will be presented with a draft of the strategic plan at their November meeting for their review and consideration. The strategic plan will serve as a roadmap for investing in the campus, faculty, and students.



"NDA has a proud history. At the 2022 Homecoming, the school will be celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Tyngsboro campus and, I believe, a resurgence of families enrolled at NDA for its academic excellence, strong sense of community, and commitment to Catholic values. We are blessed to have the sponsorship of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and their vision and mission for 165 years to provide a holistic and exceptional education to our students," Pacifico said.