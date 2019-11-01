Msgr. Francis Strahan placed on leave after allegation of abuse

The Archdiocese of Boston announced Oct. 25 that it has placed Msgr. Francis V. Strahan, the pastor of St. Bridget Parish in Framingham, on administrative leave after receiving an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.



Msgr. Strahan has served as pastor of St. Bridget's since 1983 and was named a monsignor by Pope John Paul II in 1998. Earlier this year, he celebrated his 60th anniversary of priestly ordination.



In the statement announcing the suspension of ministry, the archdiocese did not provide details of the abuse allegation, other than that the alleged incident took place around 2006.



"The archdiocese immediately informed law enforcement and has initiated a preliminary investigation into the complaint. Msgr. Strahan will remain on administrative leave without any public ministry pending the outcome," the archdiocese said.



"The decision to place Msgr. Strahan on administrative leave represents the archdiocese's commitment to the welfare of all parties and does not represent a determination of Msgr. Strahan's guilt or innocence as it pertains to this allegation. The archdiocese will work to resolve this case in keeping with the Charter for the Protection of Children," it continued.



In the statement, the archdiocese reiterated its commitment to the protection of children and young people and that it continues to offer counseling and services to abuse survivors, their families and parishes impacted by abuse through its Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach. It encouraged anyone in need of pastoral assistance or support to contact the Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach at 617-746-5985.