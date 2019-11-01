Cardinal O'Malley's statement on the passing of Bishop Lennon

Related Reading Obituary: Bishop Richard Lennon dies at 72





The following statement was issued by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, Oct. 29.



Today, we mourn the passing of the Most Rev. Richard G. Lennon, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Cleveland, who passed away today following a time of illness.



As a priest and bishop in the Archdiocese of Boston, Bishop Lennon faithfully served the Church through parish ministry, archdiocesan administration, leadership of St. John's Seminary and as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese. At all times, Bishop Lennon fulfilled his roles of service with confidence in the Lord and recognition of the importance of the work of the Church, always focused on the needs of the people under his care.



We extend our prayerful condolences to the Most Rev. Nelson J. Perez, Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland, and the Catholic community in Cleveland as we join them in prayerful gratitude for Bishop Lennon's life and ministry. May he be at peace in the presence of the Lord and may all who mourn his passing be comforted by our Lord's promise of eternal life.