TV film fare -- week of Nov. 10, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Nov. 10. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m. EST (A&E) "Gridiron Gang" (2006). Inspiring truth-based sports drama about a juvenile detention camp probation officer (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) who organizes a football team from among the teen inmates (including Jade Yorker and David Thomas) to teach them discipline and teamwork, and through his tough-love determination succeeds in instilling self-esteem and turning their lives in a positive direction, while competing for the regional high school championship. Despite formulaic plot elements, director Phil Joanou's uplifting movie shows the heart of a winner, with emotional performances and a surprisingly strong redemptive theme of second chances. Pervasive crude language, scattered profanity, an instance of the F-word, intense street violence, brief sexual humor, football roughness and a few racial slurs. Some parents may feel the worthy message makes it acceptable for older adolescents. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, Nov. 12, 5:45-8 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Julie & Julia" (2009). Charming, frequently funny dramatization of passages in the lives of master chef Julia Child (a marvelous Meryl Streep) and Internet blogger Julie Powell (Amy Adams), who, 40 years after the publication of Child's 1961 blockbuster, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," sets out to prepare every recipe in the extensive volume over the course of a year, aided by her supportive husband (Chris Messina) -- whose solicitude parallels that of Child's own spouse (Stanley Tucci) decades earlier. Writer-director Nora Ephron whips up a delicious melange of the two women's memoirs and, more significantly, details the ingredients, ranging from passion to patience, requisite for a successful marriage. Fleeting nongraphic sexual activity, a few sexual references, a suicide reference, at least one use of the F-word and about a dozen crude or crass terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, Nov. 12, 8-10 p.m. EST (TCM) "Jezebel" (1938). Pungent melodrama set in 1852 New Orleans where the willful antics of a headstrong belle (Bette Davis) cause the man she loves (Henry Fonda) to marry another, but she turns from revenge to risk her life nursing him when he is stricken during a yellow fever epidemic. Directed by William Wyler, the colorful period settings and vivid characters provide a sturdy frame for Davis' Oscar-winning performance as a vain, self-centered woman who learns the error of her ways and tries to make amends. Romantic complications, a tragic duel and the ravages of plague. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. (Part of an all-day marathon of films featuring Davis, beginning with "Front Page Woman" (1935) 6-7:30 a.m. and ending with "All This, and Heaven Too" (1940) 3:45-6:15 a.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 13.)



Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6-9 p.m. EST (AMC) "Forrest Gump" (1994). Inspired by the faith his mother (Sally Field) has in him, a slow-witted Southerner (Tom Hanks) becomes a football All-American, Vietnam hero and millionaire entrepreneur, despite intermittent rejection by his troubled, lifelong friend and sweetheart (Robin Wright). Director Robert Zemeckis' big-hearted love story cleverly incorporates gimmicks into the narrative without ever losing focus on the emotional and spiritual development of the title character. A few discreet bedroom scenes, some intense battlefield violence, fleeting drug use and an instance of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:15-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "Black Narcissus" (1946). Engrossing British adaptation of Rumer Godden's novel about the difficulties confronting an Anglican community of nuns (headed by Deborah Kerr) in a remote area of northern India where a native student (Jean Simmons) and an English administrator (David Farrar) upset their spiritual peace. Directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger; the community's religious mission in an exotic alien environment is handled with sensitivity, with most of the dramatic conflict stemming from the human foibles of the characters. Sexual situations and innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Nov. 16, 8-9:50 p.m. EST (HBO) "Little" (2019). A successful but outrageously rude businesswoman (Regina Hall) learns to be more considerate after a little girl (Marley Taylor) casts a spell that turns her back into a 13-year-old middle schooler (Marsai Martin) and the only person she can share her secret with is her much-put-upon personal assistant (Issa Rae). Wholly unconnected to anything in the real world, director and co-writer Tina Gordon's comic fantasy does initially produce some laughs as Hall's rampaging character rips all around her to shreds. But much of the later humor is vulgar, a low ebb being reached in a sequence about the schoolgirl's very age-inappropriate effort to flirt with her handsome teacher (Justin Hartley). As for the older version of the protagonist, she has a sleep-in boyfriend (Luke James) with whom she won't even cohabit for fear of commitment. Uneven mix of effective and distasteful gags. A premarital relationship, much sexual humor, drug use, a couple of mild oaths, occasional crude and crass language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Nov. 16, 8-11 p.m. EST (AMC) "Star Trek" (2009). Exhilarating prequel to the "Star Trek" franchise as the youthful rabble-rousing James Tiberius Kirk (Chris Pine) forgoes his delinquent ways to join the crew of the Starship Enterprise -- including Leonard "Bones" McCoy (Karl Urban), Uhura (Zoe Saldana), Sulu (James Cho) and Chekhov (Anton Yelchin) -- where he soon clashes with rival Spock (Zachary Quinto) until they unite against the vengeful Romulan Nero (Eric Bana), intent on destruction. Director J.J. Abrams breathes new life into the series by skillfully balancing the well-executed action sequences with an absorbing human story, leavened with humor and optimism, and likable characters you care about, though some brief gratuitous sexuality and the use of several expletives restrict this to mature teens and up. Intense but not graphic action violence, a short but frisky bedroom scene with skimpy attire, some crude language and a single profanity, The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



