TV program notes -- week of Nov. 10, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Nov. 10 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Nov. 10, 10-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "The Patriarchs." Scott Hahn and Jeff Cavins discuss God's blood covenant with Abraham, as described in the second part of the Book of Genesis, and the three promises that God made to him. Part of the series "Our Father's Plan." (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested.)



Tuesday, Nov. 12, 10-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Kids Caught in the Crackdown." This episode of the series "Frontline" recounts the traumatic stories of migrant children affected by the current administration's immigration policies.



Tuesday, Nov. 12, 10:03-11:03 p.m. EST (History) "Kings of Pain." Premiere of a new series that follows the efforts of wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob "Caveman" Alleva to compile a comprehensive pain index by allowing themselves to be attacked by a large assortment of animals and insects in controlled conditions. This episode, "Nightmare in a Box," focuses on wasps and tarantulas.



Wednesday, Nov. 13, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Decoding da Vinci." A look at the science behind Leonard da Vinci's masterpieces -- and Mona Lisa's legendary smile. A "Nova" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



