TV program notes -- week of Nov. 17, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Nov. 17 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Nov. 17, 1:30-3 p.m. EST (EWTN) "The Great Organ of Notre Dame Cathedral." In a concert recorded before the catastrophic fire, organist Olivier Latry showcases the power of the Parisian cathedral's famous organ. (TV-Y -- all children).



Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "EWTN Live." Irini de Saint Sernin of the Brussels-based Bollandist Society discusses research into the facts and folklore surrounding saints throughout history. Hosted by Father Mitch Pacwa. (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Nov. 20, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "The Violence Paradox." This episode of the series "Nova" examines three questions: Has violence been declining for centuries? If so, why? And can we build a more peaceful future (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned)?



Friday, Nov. 22, 9-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Much Ado About Nothing." This 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of the classic comedy features an all-black cast. A "Great Performances" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



