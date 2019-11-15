Catholic Charities announces interim president

Related Reading Debbie Rambo: Why I stayed at Catholic Charities for over 40 years





BOSTON -- The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston's Board of Trustees Nov. 7 announced the appointment of Catholic Charities Board Chair Kevin M. MacKenzie as interim president upon President and Chief Executive officer Deborah Kincade Rambo's Nov. 30 retirement. MacKenzie has served Catholic Charities as chair of the board since January of 2019 and a member of the board since 2013.



While the search for a permanent president continues, MacKenzie will continue in his role as chair of the board while serving as interim president. Rambo will serve as a consultant after Nov. 30, to assist MacKenzie as he assumes his new role.