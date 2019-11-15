Couples mark golden, silver anniversaries at cathedral
Last month, couples from around the archdiocese celebrating their 25th, 50th, and other significant wedding anniversaries gathered with family and friends for the 2019 Golden and Silver Wedding Anniversary Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. During the Mass, Bishop Robert Reed led the couples in renewing their vows. The Mass, organized by the archdiocese's Family Life Ministry, is held each year.
