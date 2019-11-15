TV program notes -- week of Nov. 24, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Nov. 24 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Nov. 24, 8-11 p.m. EST (ABC) "2019 American Music Awards." Live broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles of the annual awards ceremony honoring established stars, newcomers and record-breakers in the music industry. Performers scheduled to appear include Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.



Monday, Nov. 25, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "College Behind Bars." First two back-to-back episodes of a four-part miniseries recounting the personal stories of incarcerated students enrolled in a rigorous college program. A Ken Burns presentation of a film by his longtime collaborator, Lynn Novick. The program concludes Tuesday, Nov. 26, 9-11 p.m. EST (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "EWTN Live." On this edition of the program, Dr. Dan Jacob shares how his faith led him to use his skill as a surgeon to establish the New Orleans Medical Mission Services Foundation. Hosted by Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, Nov. 28, 9-11:34 p.m. EST (A&E) "Garth Brooks Yankee Stadium Concert." Garth Brooks performs the first-ever country music concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



