Loved ones remembered at All Souls concert

Father Jonathan Gaspar and the children of the choirs of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish and St. Ann/St. Brendan Collaborative in Dorchester are pictured at the All Souls Memorial Concert held at St. John's Seminary Nov. 16. Pilot photo/courtesy Jose Fuentes

BRIGHTON -- The Theological Institute for the New Evangelization (TINE) of St. John's Seminary hosted its 15th annual All Souls Memorial Concert on Nov. 16 in the seminary chapel. The concert featured faculty, staff and students performing songs dedicated to deceased loved ones.



For the first two pieces, Father Jonathan Gaspar, pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Brookline, filled in for long-time concert feature Bishop John Dooher, who was unable to be present due to health reasons. Father Gaspar accompanied himself on the piano and translated one of his songs, "In Paradisium," into English. He also shared a reflection on praying for the sick and dying.



Dr. Aldona Lingertat served as the emcee and introduced the performers, who included Kevin Nelson of CatholicTV, a 2002 graduate of the seminary's Master of Arts in Ministry Program, with his daughter Emily Nelson; current MAM student Lorna DesRoses, coordinator of the archdiocese's Black Catholic Ministries; and Cheri Kelly and Kelly Graeber, accompanied on the violin by Cheri Kelly's daughters Mary and Caroline Kelly.



Choirs included Sacred Heart Parish Adult Choir, directed by Howard Lotis, which has performed at the All Souls Memorial Concert for over five years. Allyn McCourt and Rachel Webb accompanied the children of the choirs of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish and St. Ann/St. Brendan Collaborative in Dorchester, directed by Michelle McCourt, the music instructor at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy.



The All Souls Memorial Concert marks the beginning of TINE's annual fundraising efforts, which include a silent auction and a live auction. Auction items can be viewed and bid on at the seminary's website, www.sjs.edu. The auction finale will take place on Dec. 7 at the Pastoral Center in Braintree, with the silent auction closing at 2 p.m. followed by the live auction. Lunch will be available at 1 p.m. for $20. Call 617-779-4104 to place a bid, reserve a space, or request more information.